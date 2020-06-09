Taylor Townsend mistaken for Coco Gauff and Serena Williams regularly, she reveals

0:53 American tennis player Taylor Townsend says she regularly gets mistaken for other female black players American tennis player Taylor Townsend says she regularly gets mistaken for other female black players

American tennis player Taylor Townsend has called for change after saying she regularly gets mistaken for other female black players.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the world No 73 Taylor spoke about her experiences in a Tennis United video.

Taylor said: "It's not a united place. We lose our identity of who we are because there can only be one.

"I've had people argue with me, to tell me that I'm Coco Gauff. All of us look the same, all of us are built the same.

"Everybody sees a black person and assumes that it's Venus [Williams] or Serena [Williams] - I've been literally all of them, except for myself.

2:20 Players, coaches, and officials from the world of tennis join Frances Tiafoe in a campaign to raise awareness about the problem of racism Players, coaches, and officials from the world of tennis join Frances Tiafoe in a campaign to raise awareness about the problem of racism

"I'm walking through, and somebody has to check my bag, check my credential, check my coaches' bag. It's extra security, extra precautions that need to be taken to make sure that I belong."

Widespread anti-racism protests continue following Floyd's death last month after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

"I get that from my parents, they've just really taught me the power of loving yourself and it is really now more than ever a great time to love yourself." - @serenawilliams 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RKa8OiUaiE — wta (@WTA) June 8, 2020

Townsend is one of many athletes to speak out following the incident, after 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams alongside husband Alexis Ohanian highlighted the importance of using their platform to elevate the issues of the current climate and using their voices to bring about change.

Gauff also demanded change, stating that tough conversations need to be had, in a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest.