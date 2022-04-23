Novak Djokovic reaches first final of ATP Tour season at Serbia Open and will play Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic, Serbia Open (Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic has reached his first final of the 2022 ATP Tour season with the world No 1 to face Andrey Rublev in Sunday's title match at the Serbia Open.

Djokovic came from a set down to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2 and make his third Serbia Open final, having won the event in his birth city of Belgrade in 2009 and 2011.

The 34-year-old has only played two events this year prior to this week's event, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and then suffering a shock defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 32 of the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open after being deported following a row over his Covid-19 vaccination status, which also prohibited him from playing in the US hard court swing.

Djokovic and Rublev this week criticised Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Djokovic branded the call "crazy", while Rublev said it was "complete discrimination".

