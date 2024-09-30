China Open: Aryna Sabalenka extends winning streak as Naomi Osaka sets up last-16 clash with Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka beat Ashlyn Krueger at the China Open to claim a 14th successive victory; Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash; watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis & Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 30 September 2024 14:52, UK
Aryna Sabalenka's dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised into the last 16 of the China Open with a dominant win over Ashlyn Krueger.
Sabalenka won 6-2 6-2 in Beijing against her American opponent to claim her 14th consecutive victory.
The Belarussian started her streak with a title in Cincinnati in August and continued it at the US Open earlier this month to claim her third Grand Slam title. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year.
The top-seeded Sabalenka converted five of her seven break point opportunities in a lopsided contest against Krueger and will next face Madison Keys, hoping to equal her career-best 15 consecutive victories set in 2020-21.
"Well, maybe right now, like, I'm not playing my best tennis," Sabalenka said. "But I think the way I'm controlling my emotions and the way I'm holding myself sometimes really helping me to stay in most of the matches, in those difficult situations to keep fighting and keep playing my best tennis."
Keys had a 6-3 6-3 win over Beatrice Haddad Maia of Brazil. Haddad Maia won the Korea Open last week but struggled to combat the baseline power of Keys.
Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka continued her positive start with new coach Patrick Mouratoglou with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets, advancing to a last-16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.
It will be the first meeting between the two Grand Slam champions in more than two years, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2.
"It's going to be a really cool test for me," Osaka said. "She's played really well this year. I'm excited to play the match, and I know people are excited to watch the match."
Osaka, who returned from maternity leave at the start of this season and is 73rd in the current rankings, fired five aces and produced three service breaks.
The four-time major winner joined Mouratoglou shortly before the China Open after splitting with Wim Fisette. Her run here so far is the first time since May that Osaka has had three consecutive wins.
Third seed Jasmine Paolini had a day to forget as she was humbled 6-4 6-0 by No 45-ranked Magda Linette of Poland.
Fifth seed Qinwen Zheng eased through to the last 16 at her home tournament with a 6-3 6-2 win over Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.