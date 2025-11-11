Carlos Alcaraz battles back to beat Taylor Fritz in epic ATP Finals clash as Lorenzo Musetti wins thriller against Alex de Minaur

Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat Taylor Fritz in a near three-hour epic at the ATP Finals in Turin to make it two wins from two for the world No 1.

The Spaniard dropped the opening set, losing out 7-2 in a tie-breaker, but rallied to take the next two 7-5 and 6-3 as Fritz's compelling challenge began to fade late on.

Alcaraz must make the final of the season-ending championships in order to top the year-end world rankings, with defending champion Jannik Sinner battling to regain top spot.

"It was pretty tight, I was struggling more than him in the first set," Alcaraz said. "I wasn't serving well, and I think he was pretty comfortable from the baseline, from everywhere.

"I was really relieved after the win because of everything I went through during the match. I wasn't feeling the ball as well as I was in the first round, but I'm really happy that I found a way to come back."

Alcaraz, who beat Alex De Minaur in straight sets on Sunday, hit back to level the match by seizing the only break of serve in the second set while leading 6-5.

Last year's runner-up Fritz lost his serve again in the sixth game in the deciding set to fall 4-2 behind and although he saved three match points in his next service game, Alcaraz powered to victory.

The Spaniard stayed on course for his first ATP Finals win, but his place in the last four was placed on hold after Lorenzo Musetti outlasted Alex de Minaur in a thriller, winning 7-5 3-6 7-5 in just under three hours.

World number nine Musetti fought back from a break down in the decider, winning against De Minaur's serve to level it up at 5-5 and doing so again at 6-5 up, sealing victory on his second match point.

In the doubles, top-seeded Britons Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool ensured they will finish the year as the ATP's top-ranked pair by bouncing back from their opening straight sets defeat to Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with a 7-6 (9) 6-2 win over defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

