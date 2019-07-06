Wimbledon: Johanna Konta, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart set for sensational Saturday

Dan Evans will look to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time

A trio of Brits - Johanna Konta, Harriet Dart and Dan Evans - will all bid for places in the fourth round while Andy Murray and Serena Williams will start their mixed doubles campaign on a sensational Saturday at Wimbledon.

The British trio in the singles draws all feature across Centre Court and No 1 Court with the power duo of Murray and Williams set to begin their partnership together after their Friday evening start time was postponed.

In the Ladies' singles, Dart has the honour of being first onto Centre Court and faces the formidable challenge of the new world No 1 Ashleigh Barty at 1pm.

Konta will take to the No 1 Court stage second against the ninth seed Sloane Stephens with Evans following on and meeting Portugal's Joao Sousa.

The seasoned professionals of Williams and Roger Federer will complete the line-ups across the two main courts when they face Julia Goerges and Lucas Pouille respectively.

The middle Saturday at Wimbledon is always known for the vast array of sporting legends that are invited to Centre Court and all should be treated to an outstanding day as the Championships charge on at pace.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams both face the prospect of a busy Saturday

One to watch

When it comes to it picking out just one individual to focus on - it's a tough challenge. So, here, we're going to turn the spotlight on Rafael Nadal and then save a second spotlight for the Brits shortly.

Nadal's clash with Kyrgios was the talk of the town on Thursday and the three hour, four minute match delivered on every angle possible.

The 'spark' between the two burned throughout and that took the Spaniard to a level of animation that we've rarely seen from him in the second round.

Rafael Nadal roars during his second round clash with Nick Kyrgios

His best tennis also arose as a result and Saturday's opponent Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a two-time semi-finalist at The All England Club, may just approach their encounter with a touch of trepidation.

Nadal holds a 8-4 lead in their head-to-head record and won their only grass-court match at Queen's Club in 2011.

The world No 2, seeded third in SW19, is focused, passionate and should be too experienced to suffer a dip in form despite reaching such an emotional high against Kyrgios.

Seed to struggle?

Sloane Stephens was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist back in 2013

Stephens is seeded ninth in the competition and on paper could struggle against the British No 1 Konta.

Konta, who is seeded 19th, has won all three meetings with the 26-year-old and the trio of matches have all come this year.

Mostly recently, they clashed in the quarter-finals of the French Open and a breezy 6-1 6-4 victory belonged to the Brit.

Stephens has not reached the last eight of Wimbledon in six years but Konta herself has made everyone aware that she's taking her opponent seriously.

I think records don't necessarily mean a lot when you step out onto the court at the beginning of the match. I think Sloane is one of the best players in the world. She's a Grand Slam champion, another Grand Slam finalist. Johanna Konta's thoughts on Sloane Stephens

Brit Watch

Harriet Dart hadn't ever progressed passed the second round before this year

Of the Dart, Konta and Evans trio, the youngest has the most formidable challenge ahead of her when it comes to her face-off against Barty.

The Brit has hailed the match-up as "super exciting" and cited it as a great opportunity to go out there with nothing to lose.

Her Australian opponent made a real statement of intent with a demolition of Alison van Uytvanck. Her 6-1 6-3 victory arrived in 55 minutes and extended her winning-run out to 14 matches in a row.

As mentioned for Konta, it's an encounter with Stephens and the Brit has looked rock solid so far in the Championships.

The British No 1 has already dispatched Ana Bogdan and Katerina Siniakova and has served imperiously thus far, her fans will want to see more of the same on the No 1 Court.

Dan Evans is playing in his fourth Wimbledon Championships

Evans' straight sets second-round victory over 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili clearly meant the world to him and he's on the verge of breaking back into the top 50.

The professionalism with which he's now approaching his tennis, and his game on court, has produced an assured time on the grass and Sousa will know that he's meeting a man who is in form and hungry for more.

In the doubles, of course it's all about Murray and Williams. The most-anticipated pairing of the Championships will take to court together not before 5.30pm and will meet Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi.

Earlier, Murray will try and pick up where he left off with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, as they play a second round men's doubles match out on No 2 court.

What you might have missed on Thursday

Cori Gauff shows her elation after a gutsy victory on Centre Court

Cori Gauff continued to create headlines in the best possible fashion. The 15-year-old displayed remarkable resolve to come from a set down and save two match points against Polona Hercog.

Her progression into the fourth round will see her meet the former world No 1 Simona Halep, but before then she'll be in doubles action with Britain's Jay Clarke.

Elsewhere, some big names fell including last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Caroline Wozniacki.

Anderson lost at the hands of the 26th seed Guido Pella 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-4) while Wozniacki crashed out to Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-2.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime found the charge of Ugo Humbert too much to handle and a 6-4 7-5 6-3 loss was the result.