Emotional Naomi Osaka perseveres at China Open

US Open champion Naomi Osaka said she apologised to beaten opponent Zhang Shuai for her emotional behaviour in their roller-coaster China Open quarter-final on Friday.

The 20-year-old Japanese fought back tears - and rescued a match that was slipping away from her - to defeat the unseeded home hope 3-6 6-4 7-5 to reach the Beijing semi-finals.

Osaka, who looked glum even in victory and had flung her racquet around during the match, embraced Zhang at the end.

"I was basically apologising because I feel like today I was more emotional than what I normally am trying to be like," said the world No 6.

"The match itself was very draining. I feel like we both fought as hard as we could."

Asked at the post-match press conference - where she again looked unhappy - why she had had tears in her eyes on court, she replied curtly: "Because it was a hard match. That's basically why."

Osaka faces Latvia's unseeded Anastasija Sevastova in Saturday's semi-finals on Beijing's outdoor hard courts.

