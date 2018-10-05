Kei Nishikori into final four in Japan Open

Kei Nishikori into the final four

Kei Nishikori is into the semi-finals of the Japan Open where he will next play Richard Gasquet.

Second-seed Nishikori beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-3 on Friday in the quarter-finals on his home tournament, which he has won twice before.

Gasquet, the eighth seed, then eliminated Kevin Anderson by winning their quarter-final 7-6 7-6.

Richard Gasquet will face Nishikori

That sets up a Saturday semi-final between Nishikori and Gasquet. Denis Shapovalov will play Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final.

Teenager Shapovalov came from a set down then saved a match point to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 7-6 6-4 before Medvedev completed a considerable upset by edging sixth seed Milos Raonic 7-6 6-3.

