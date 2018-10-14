Novak Djokovic upstages opponent Borna Coric by speaking perfect Mandarin in Shanghai

0:45 Novak Djokovic stepped up to the microphone and opened his winning speech in fluent Mandarin Novak Djokovic stepped up to the microphone and opened his winning speech in fluent Mandarin

Novak Djokovic revealed that he may have been born a China man in a previous life and he proved it by speaking fluent Mandarin after winning the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic won a record fourth Shanghai Masters title with a 6-3 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Borna Coric on Sunday.

He holds an 11-0 overall record in finals played in China, where he also won the Beijing tournament six times and the 2008 year-end Tennis Masters Cup held in Shanghai.

Highlights from the Shanghai Masters final between Djokovic and Coric

And following this latest win, Djokovic watched as Coric apologised to the crowd for not being able to speak their native language before stepping up to the microphone and reeling off perfect Chinese in his acceptance speech.

"Hello everybody, I don't want to make Borna look bad," Djokovic told the crowd, before speaking in fluent Mandarin.

"I have been playing really well throughout my career in China. This is definitely a special place for me."

