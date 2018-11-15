John Isner found it 'very difficult' against Marin Cilic after loss of close friend
Last Updated: 15/11/18 1:40pm
John Isner said it had been "very difficult" to focus on his second match at the ATP Finals against Marin Cilic after learning of the death of his close friend and former strength coach Kyle Morgan.
Morgan, a 35-year-old former Florida University football player, was found dead on Monday after being reported missing by his family.
"I found out two nights ago after I lost to Novak [Djokovic]," Isner told reporters after his 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 6-4 defeat. "It's difficult, very difficult. Got to go out there and play.
"When I left college, I worked out exclusively with Kyle for probably seven years. That's four, five times a week for seven years. We lived together, as well.
"Certainly very close. It's devastating not just for me, but for a whole bunch of people. He was a fantastic guy."
View this post on Instagram
RIP Kyle. It’s hard to explain how much I loved you and how instrumental you were in making me who I am today. My heart and everyone who knew you is absolutely broken. You touched so many lives in the best possible way. You were a stud Florida Gator football player, me a Georgia Bulldog tennis player. Despite our crazy differences, we forged an inseparable bond. You were the most knowledgeable strength coach ever and the years we spent in the gym together allowed me to compete at the highest level. You were the best damn chef I’ve ever seen. I will miss so much the wings we’d cook together on NFL Sunday. More than anything, you were a friend, the best friend I could ever ask for. Kyle Steven Morgan, I love you bro. Gone but never forgotten.
Earlier the world No.10 had posted a message on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of the two of them.
"It's hard to explain how much I loved you and how instrumental you were in making me who I am today. My heart and everyone who knew you is absolutely broken," Isner wrote.
"You touched so many lives in the best possible way.
"Despite our crazy differences, we forged an inseparable bond. You were the most knowledgeable strength coach ever and the years we spent in the gym together allowed me to compete at the highest level.
"Kyle Steven Morgan, I love you bro. Gone but never forgotten."
The big-serving American will face Alexander Zverev on Friday afternoon in Group Guga Kuerten and, with the round-robin format, he still has a chance of reaching the semi-finals of the competition.
"Yeah, it's very weird, to think I've lost twice but still have a shot. I guess that's the advantage of having a guy like Novak in your group," said Isner.
"I guess I have an objective, for sure. We'll see if I can do it. It's going to be very tough, no doubt. I'll try on Friday. I play during the day, which is nice, not playing another night match. But we'll see."
Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals
November 16, 2018, 1:45pm
Live on
We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.
Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/tennis
Well bring you news, previews, live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis
We will have extensive coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.
Tennis updates straight to your phone
Click here to see how to receive all of the latest tennis news straight to your mobile