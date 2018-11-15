John Isner found it 'very difficult' against Marin Cilic after loss of close friend

John Isner spoke emotionally about the loss of his close friend Kyle Morgan after his defeat to Marin Cilic

John Isner said it had been "very difficult" to focus on his second match at the ATP Finals against Marin Cilic after learning of the death of his close friend and former strength coach Kyle Morgan.

Morgan, a 35-year-old former Florida University football player, was found dead on Monday after being reported missing by his family.

"I found out two nights ago after I lost to Novak [Djokovic]," Isner told reporters after his 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 6-4 defeat. "It's difficult, very difficult. Got to go out there and play.

"When I left college, I worked out exclusively with Kyle for probably seven years. That's four, five times a week for seven years. We lived together, as well.

"Certainly very close. It's devastating not just for me, but for a whole bunch of people. He was a fantastic guy."

Earlier the world No.10 had posted a message on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of the two of them.

"It's hard to explain how much I loved you and how instrumental you were in making me who I am today. My heart and everyone who knew you is absolutely broken," Isner wrote.

"You touched so many lives in the best possible way.

"Despite our crazy differences, we forged an inseparable bond. You were the most knowledgeable strength coach ever and the years we spent in the gym together allowed me to compete at the highest level.

"Kyle Steven Morgan, I love you bro. Gone but never forgotten."

The big-serving American will face Alexander Zverev on Friday afternoon in Group Guga Kuerten and, with the round-robin format, he still has a chance of reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Zverev and Isner will face each other on Friday afternoon in Group Guga Kuerten

"Yeah, it's very weird, to think I've lost twice but still have a shot. I guess that's the advantage of having a guy like Novak in your group," said Isner.

"I guess I have an objective, for sure. We'll see if I can do it. It's going to be very tough, no doubt. I'll try on Friday. I play during the day, which is nice, not playing another night match. But we'll see."

