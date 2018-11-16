Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic face stern semi-final tests at ATP Finals

Roger Federer and world No 1 Novak Djokovic remain on course to meet in Sunday's ATP Finals showpiece but both players face difficult examinations in the semi-finals.

Federer will continue his quest for a 100th title against Alexander Zverev in the afternoon session from 2pm, while Djokovic will meet Kevin Anderson as the line-up features the top four seeds.

The prestigious season-ending tournament is in its 10th edition at The O2 and there are plenty of thrills and spills in the offing on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Djokovic, bidding to equal Federer's record of six titles, has looked in imperious form this week - building on the momentum which saw him return to the summit of men's tennis for the first time in two years earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Federer has responded in emphatic fashion to his opening round-robin defeat against Kei Nishikori with back-to-back dominant performances, including victory against the impressive Anderson, to top his group.

Saturday's Order of Play AFTERNOON Starts at 12pm [4] J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA) vs [5] M. Bryan (USA) / J. Sock (USA) Not before 2pm [2] R. Federer (SUI) vs [3] A. Zverev (GER) EVENING SESSION Not before 6pm [8] P.H. Herbert (FRA) / N. Mahut (FRA) vs [2] J. Cabal (COL) / R. Farah Not before 8pm [1] N. Djokovic (SRB) vs [4] K. Anderson (RSA)

Despite defeat against Federer, Anderson had already assured his spot in the final four, becoming the first South African through to this stage in the tournament's history - dating back to 1970.

Zverev was the last player to book his spot in the semi-finals after he beat American debutant John Isner in straight sets on Friday.

Here we look ahead to Saturday's two semi-finals at The O2…

Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev

This promises to be an enthralling encounter. These two met in the round-robin last year, with Federer racing through the final set after tight opening sets.

A major milestone is within Federer's grasp and despite trying to play down expectations this week the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be determined to reach the landmark in London.

3:35 Annabel Croft says 'when the going gets tough, Roger Federer gets going' after his victory against Kevin Anderson on Thursday. Annabel Croft says 'when the going gets tough, Roger Federer gets going' after his victory against Kevin Anderson on Thursday.

Federer admitted he didn't want the feat to "make me go crazy" but with only two wins needed and his performances having improved throughout the week, it would be foolish to rule him out.

Zverev said in his post-match media commitments that he didn't want to feel a sense of satisfaction at having reached the semi-finals for the first time, in only his second appearance.

Did you know... Alexander Zverev leads the tour with 56 match wins this season.

The 21-year-old, the youngest player to reach this stage since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009, has enjoyed another consistent campaign on tour winning three titles but his hunger for more success is easy to see.

Zverev joined up with Ivan Lendl earlier this summer to help the German make the next step on the Grand Slam stage and at tournaments like this week. It would hard to suggest reaching the last four is not already a sign of progress.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev met in the group stages at The O2 last year

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson

Djokovic saw his 22-match winning run brought to an end by Karen Khachanov in the Paris Masters final but the Serb has responded this week as you would expect from a champion.

Despite suffering with a lingering cold the 31-year-old produced a masterclass of returning to defeat Isner before winning hard fought first sets against Zverev and Marin Cilic on his way to respective straight set wins.

3:47 Greg Rusedski praised Novak Djokovic after his performance against John Isner, saying that the Serbian's movement on court was the best in the history of the game. Greg Rusedski praised Novak Djokovic after his performance against John Isner, saying that the Serbian's movement on court was the best in the history of the game.

Djokovic won the event four years in a row between 2012 and 2015 but after missing last year through injury is aiming to complete a remarkable second half to the season with a fifth title.

Anderson has enjoyed a strong debut at The O2, winning his opening two matches, in ruthless fashion but was unable to sustain that against Federer on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson to win Wimbledon in July

Having appeared assured on serve, the towering South African saw his serve broken to love in consecutive games by Federer and will now he can't afford a repeat against Djokovic, who prides himself on his returning ability.

The 32-year-old, who reached a career-high of world No 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final this summer, said he failed to adjust to Federer's change of pace and will need to avoid a repeat if he is to cause a shock and reach Sunday's showpiece.

0:47 Greg Rusedksi tells us what we can expect from the semi-finals of the ATP Finals - will it be a Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic final? Greg Rusedksi tells us what we can expect from the semi-finals of the ATP Finals - will it be a Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic final?

British representation in doubles semi-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were the first players to qualify for the last four

Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are through to the doubles semi-finals for the third successive year and they will continue their bid for a maiden season-ending title together against American pair Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah meet Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the second semi-final.

