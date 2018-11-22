Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to open Davis Cup final for France

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has played only 11 singles matches this year on the Tour

France captain Yannick Noah sprang a surprise at Thursday's Davis Cup final draw ceremony when he named Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as his singles players for the opening day's action in Lille.

Already without the likes of Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils for the final against Croatia, Noah has decided to leave out the top-ranked player in his team Lucas Pouille.

World No 40 Chardy will open the tie on Friday against Croatia's 12th-ranked Borna Coric with Tsonga then taking on No 7 Marin Cilic.

"I'm a little surprised Jeremy (Chardy) plays," Cilic said at the draw ceremony, "I was expecting Lucas and Jo. They will have the opportunity to change on Sunday probably with Lucas entering in the place of Jeremy."

France will be out to defend their Davis Cup crown in Lille this weekend

Tsonga, 259th in the ATP rankings, missed seven months of the year because of knee surgery and has played only 11 singles matches this year on the Tour. He lost in the first round in his most recent tournaments, in Vienna and Paris.

"It has been a long road to get back on the courts," said Tsonga. "I am very happy that Yannick had confidence in me. I feel I have earned my place and I hope to prove it this weekend."

Croatia captain Zeljko Krajan said Noah's selections had not taken him by surprise.

"I know he can sometimes take a joker out of his pocket," Krajan said. "It does not always work according to the ranking.

"I thought Chardy could be his joker this weekend. I hope it will not be as successful as usual in the Davis Cup."

Nicolas Mahut (L) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France will be looking to bounce back after losing in the ATP Finals doubles to Jack Sock and Mike Bryan

Saturday's doubles will see home pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert take on Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig.

Sunday's reverse singles would see Tsonga face Coric and Chardy take on Cilic although the captains are allowed to change their teams.

The final, being played on clay inside the 28,000 Stade Pierre Mauroy, is the last one before the century-old competition is revamped next year.

The 2019 competition will do away with the home and away format after an opening qualification round and will culminate in an 18-nation finals week in Madrid in November.

Draw for Davis Cup final (French players first)

Friday: Singles

Jeremy Chardy v Borna Coric

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Marin Cilic

Saturday: Doubles

Nicolas Mahut/Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig

Sunday: Singles, to be announced

