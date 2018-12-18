VOTE: Tennis shot of the year

3:12 Top 10 tennis shots of 2018. All you have to do is vote for your favourite! Top 10 tennis shots of 2018. All you have to do is vote for your favourite!

We've picked 10 of the very best shots of the year. All you have to do is watch the video at the top of the page and then vote for your favourite below - it's as simple as that!

In another outstanding year of tennis we've been lucky enough to have been graced with some of the most outrageous winners from the game's best players.

We've trawled through the Sky Sports archives over the past 12 months to bring you the very best shots of 2018.

Hit the play button at the top of the page to watch all 10 shots and then once you've made your mind up, cast your vote below...