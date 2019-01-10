Novak Djokovic has six Australian Open titles to his name, we look back at how he won them

Novak Djokovic is the wizard of Oz and is out to make more history later this month by claiming a record seventh Australian Open.

Virtually impregnable on plexicushion, the super-fit Serb enjoys the intense heat and humidity Down Under. There is no reason to believe he cannot improve on his six titles and set a formidable new landmark.

At the age of 31, Djokovic has time on his hands. He will be bidding for a third consecutive Grand Slam title and looks as hungry as ever to chase down the sport's records. Has suffered surprising losses in his last three tournaments but has not been beaten at a major since June.

We look back at his remarkable record in Australia starting with his very first Grand Slam in 2008...

2008

The 20-year-old from Belgrade was brilliant as well as ruthlessly efficient as he firstly ended home favourite Lleyton Hewitt's dreams in the fourth round before cruising past David Ferrer in the last eight.

He then crushed then world No 1 and 12-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in straight sets to set up a meeting against big-hitting Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Djokovic beat Tsonga to secure his first major title in 2008

In the final, Tsonga, 22, came out swinging and slam-dunking with a Francophile Rod Laver Arena firmly on his side.

Despite taking the opening set, Djokovic showed a steely determination to fight back and seal a 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 [7-2] victory to become the first Serb to win a Grand Slam singles title and end a run of 11 straight majors won by Federer or Nadal.

2011

Djokovic holds the winner's trophy after beating Murray in 2011

Djokovic bombarded a downcast defending champion Federer with a hugely-impressive display to reach a second Australian Open final where his good friend Andy Murray was waiting for him, having reached his third major final.

It was to be another defeat for the Scot though as the irrepressible Djokovic ran riot. He was outstandingly consistent, breaking Murray seven times out of 18 opportunities as he rallied to an impressive 6-4 6-2 6-3 success.

"It has been a tough period for our people in Serbia. We are trying every single day to present our country in the best possible way, so this is for my country Serbia," said Djokovic.

2012

Djokovic and Nadal played out a classic in Melbourne

The Serb returned a year later where he won a battle of endurance against Rafael Nadal in one of the most brutal Grand Slam finals in history.

In a match lasting five hours and 53 minutes, it was certainly a sweat-drenched marathon. After less than 48 hours rest following an epic four hours and 50-minute semi-final win against Andy Murray, Djokovic was ready for more of the same.

The courage and the commitment shown by both men was quite remarkable in a five-set classic, which Djokovic won 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 [5-7] 7-5.

A 32-shot rally late in the final set summed up an awe-inspiring contest that ended at 1.37am on a muggy Monday morning in Melbourne.

2013

Djokovic kisses the trophy after victory in 2013

Djokovic became the first man to win three consecutive Australian Open titles in the Open era after beating Murray 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-2.

The first two sets alone took two hours and 13 minutes before blisters took their toll on the Scot's movement around the court and Djokovic took control, winning eight out of the next nine games to move ahead and then the Briton's serve unravelled.

After being presented with the trophy by one of only two other men to have won three titles in Melbourne - Andre Agassi - six-time major winner Djokovic said: "What a joy, it's an incredible feeling winning this trophy once more, it's my favourite Grand Slam, my most successful Grand Slam, I love this court."

2015

Djokovic beat Murray again in Melbourne

Stan Wawrinka ended the three-year reign of Djokovic in 2014, but he walked away with his fifth title on Rod Laver Arena a year later in a contest with Murray that was terrifically enthralling. The result was just the beginning of a truly phenomenal year for the elasticated Serb, who continued his dominance over the Brit.

Djokovic exuded his remarkable powers of recovery when looking to be a spent force physically at the start of the third set. He somehow recovered to win 36 of the last 49 points [12 of the last 13 games] as Murray capitulated to lose 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-0.

2016

Djokovic beat Murray to claim his 11th Grand Slam title in 2016

The world No 1 again began the season in perfect fashion as he condemned Murray to a fifth defeat in a Melbourne final.

Djokovic was imperious as he claimed the opening set in just 30 minutes and despite a much-improved showing from Murray in the second and third sets, it was Djokovic who claimed a record-equalling sixth triumph down under with a 6-1 7-5 7-6 victory - drawing him level with Roy Emerson.

The Aussie legend was not in attendance but Djokovic was quick to pay tribute to Emerson as well as the watching legends: "I'm extremely honoured to be mentioned alongside the legends of our sport like Mr Rod Laver," he said.

"It's also a great honour to equal the record to one of the greatest players to have ever played this game [Roy Emerson]."

