Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter in Great Britain's Fed Cup team

Heather Watson and Johanna Konta will hope to lead Great Britain to Fed Cup glory next month

Great Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong has named her strongest possible squad to play in the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 event in Bath next month.

Johanna Konta will be joined by Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan to represent Great Britain in what will be the first home tie in over a quarter of a century at the University of Bath.

Keothavong side will be one of eight nations - including Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Turkey, Greece, Georgia and Slovenia - all bidding to secure one qualification spot for the Fed Cup World Group II Play-Offs in April.

She said: "I'm delighted to name our strongest possible team to represent Great Britain.

"We'll know more in a week's time who the other three nations will be in our group. It won't be easy, that's for sure but it's a challenge we relish and hope to give the home crowd something to cheer about. It's very important to the team to open up our sport and bring it to new audiences at different times of the year."

Konta will have the home crowd on her side at the University of Bath

British No 1 Konta said: "It's going to be an incredible event and we can't wait to experience the home support as we take on some of the best players in the world."

The eight nations will be split into two round-robin groups, with the draw taking place next week at 1pm on Monday, January 14.

Every team will play one nation (two singles matches and a doubles rubber) each day from Wednesday through to Friday inclusive (Great Britain will play afternoon sessions starting not before 4.30pm).

On Saturday, the winners from each group will advance to the promotional match to decide who will advance to April's World Group II Play-Off.

