Daniel Altmaier delighted to play tennis again after long-term injury

Daniel Altmaier has been in Sydney preparing for action in Tasmania

Rehabilitation has been a key word in Daniel Altmaier's tennis career over the last two years.

Thankfully, the 20-year-old German Sky Sports Scholar is back in competitive action again with racquet in his hand rather than a set of weights.

Happy? He's delighted. Here are his thoughts as he prepares to play in Tasmania....

I am finally back and played my first tournament (ATP Challenger) after my 10 months of injuries in Vietnam/ Da Nang.

It's been an awesome feeling to be back on court, painless and doing my job.

It was a tough match to come back to - I was really nervous. I was expecting to play well because I was feeling great in practice, but unfortunately I couldn't bring it all together.

The experience of being out for so long and competing again was something I have never had before and It was not easy to prepare for.

I wasn't feeling too bad in the build-up because my body was reacting perfectly but my game was a small problem and I just couldn't switch it on 100 per cent and play heavy tennis like I know I can.

I was edgy and getting tight because it had been so long since my last match and I couldn't block it out.

It was a great experience and it's good I had it right in my first match on my comeback. Because now I know exactly what to improve and I know I can do this.

It's just I have to play my game using my good shots from my forehand and backhand and serving big and just not getting off the speed of my game.

Good to be back in Burnie 🇦🇺

Can’t wait to start tomorrow! @SkyScholarships #AtpChallenger pic.twitter.com/jtT6GdvR4B — Daniel Altmaier (@daniel_altmaier) January 20, 2019

I have to improve to give my opponent constant pressure.

Next up is the Burnie Open in Tasmania. I'm feeling good and ready to do things better in my next match.

I'm sure I learned a lot from my last defeat and It's going to help me massively for the upcoming tournament.

I'm just feeling super-motivated and I can't wait to get out there on court again.