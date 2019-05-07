Novak Djokovic backs Justin Gimelstob decision to quit ATP board

Justin Gimelstob's decision to quit the ATP board has been backed by Novak Djokovic

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said Justin Gimelstob made a 'wise decision' to step down from the ATP board of directors.

Gimelstob resigned from the board last week after being sentenced to three years probation and 60 hours community service on an assault charge.

Djokovic, who is the ATP Player Council president, said Gimelstob's departure was the correct outcome but also suggested he might make a return in the future.

"Under the circumstances, it was a wise decision from his side," Djokovic told reporters at the Madrid Open.

Djokovic spoke to the media about the situation ahead of this week's Madrid Open

"It's unfortunate because I think he has been probably the biggest asset that players had in the last 10-plus years that he's been on the tour.

"But, at the same time, these are kind of unfortunate circumstances and he needs to go back and deal with that, deal with that case and try to find the right balance and the right state of mind before he eventually tries to come back."

In our sport we need as many quality candidates as possible. He's someone that has been a president for quite a few years and knows the tour inside out. Djokovic is open to Chris Kermode staying on

Roger Federer feels Gimelstob's exit could pave the way for ATP chief Chris Kermode to stay in his position beyond 2019.

"I don't know exactly the process when the new CEO, all this stuff gets decided," Federer said at the weekend. "But (Kermode) maybe should be put back in the mix."

Djokovic, the most prominent player to back Kermode's ousting, said he was not opposed to Kermode applying to stay on if he got enough support.

"Technically Chris has the right to be in a ballot again," Djokovic said. "He has the right to be a candidate officially for another mandate. I don't know whether he wants to do that or not. I haven't spoken to him about it. But if this happens, why not?

"In our sport, we need as many quality candidates as possible. He's someone that has been a president for quite a few years and knows the tour inside out."

