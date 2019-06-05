Will Johanna Konta win the French Open at Roland Garros?

Johanna Konta is through to the French Open semi-finals

Johanna Konta has belied her dismal previous record at Roland Garros to reach the French Open semi-finals - the first time there has been a British woman at this stage in 36 years.

The British No 1 had never won a match in Paris prior to this year but has exceeded expectations to leave herself on the verge of a first Grand Slam final appearance.

Konta, seeded 26th, will face unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in her third Grand Slam semi-final on Friday, after similar runs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

After rain forced a washout to Wednesday's play, including the two remaining women's singles quarter-finals, there are six players in with a chance of winning the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Defending champion Simona Halep is the favourite for the title and the world No 3 will face 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who is yet to lose a set this fortnight, in the last eight on Thursday.

The last remaining quarter-final encounter sees Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty, yet to progress to a Grand Slam semi-final, up against Madison Keys, who is one of five left in the draw seeking a maiden major title.

