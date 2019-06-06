French Open: Will Rafael Nadal be stopped in quest for record-extending 12th title?

Rafael Nadal is aiming for his 18th Grand Slam title

The French Open men's singles semi-final line-up will feature the top-four ranked players in the world at a tour-level tournament for the first time since the 2012 Australian Open.

Whereas with the women's singles draw, which has seen numerous high-profile early exits, the results have gone to form and seeding, to leave an exciting final four line-up.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will take on his great rival Roger Federer - for the 39th time - on Friday, followed by world No 1 Novak Djokovic and last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Nadal has only lost two of his 15 matches against Federer on clay, but the Swiss has won the last five meetings, including the 2017 Australian Open final.

Djokovic, who is on a 26-match Grand Slam winning run, is bidding for his second French Open title but will first need to defeat Thiem, who won when the pair last met at Roland Garros in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Vote for who you think will win the French Open men's singles title above…

