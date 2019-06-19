Andy Murray's Queen's doubles partner Feliciano Lopez denies allegations of match fixing

Feliciano Lopez is also playing in the singles at Queen's Club

Andy Murray's doubles partner Feliciano Lopez has strenuously denied allegations of match fixing at Wimbledon after he was named in a police probe, according to reports in Spain.

Former world No 1 Murray is making his comeback after hip surgery alongside the Spaniard in the doubles at Queen's Club this week.

But, ahead of the Scot's return, reports have named Feliciano Lopez, 37, and his Spanish doubles partner Marc Lopez, 36, in a wider investigation into corruption in sport.

Feliciano Lopez strenuously denies any wrongdoing and is taking legal advice.

Lopez issued a statement, that said: "Following reports in media that mentioned my name and my partner, Marc Lopez, I feel it is still important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with events described in relation to the allegations of match fixing.

"Unfortunately, all tennis players are public figures and exposed to having our good name used beyond our control. For that reason, I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations.

"Marc and I had immediately contacted the TIU (Tennis Integrity Unit) to fully co-operate, and they confirmed that there had been no investigation about that match at Wimbledon 2017.

"We have full faith in the TIU and the role they play protecting our sport."

Marc Lopez also strongly denied the allegations in Spanish newspaper AS, saying: "We have nothing to do with it, they have no right to dirty our names like that."

Murray's representatives are also aware of the claims.

Andy Murray will make his comeback from a hip operation alongside Lopez on Thursday

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the investigation into alleged match fixing in football involving former players Raul Bravo - once on loan at Leeds from Real Madrid - and Carlos Aranda has now extended to tennis, and involves a match featuring the Lopezes at Wimbledon in 2017.

In the first-round match, against Australians Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, the Lopezes won the first set but ended up losing 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 6-4.

According to the report, investigators conducting 'Operation Oikos' listened in to Aranda's phone and heard him tell the person he was speaking to that the pair would lose.

However, that does not imply any wrongdoing on the part of the Lopezes, only that information was passed on about the match.

Feliciano Lopez had withdrawn from his singles match through injury a day earlier, and received treatment during the doubles match.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement: "The TIU is aware of the allegations reported but in keeping with its policy of operational confidentiality will not be making any comment on the matter."