Ashleigh Barty defeats Venus Williams to reach semi-finals in Birmingham

Last Updated: 21/06/19 6:52pm

Ashleigh Barty is targeting back-to-back titles, having won the French Open earlier this month
Ashleigh Barty remained on course to become the new world No 1 as she defeated Venus Williams to reach the semi-finals of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The French Open champion defeated the five-time Wimbledon champion and former world No 1 Venus Williams 6-4 6-3.

Barty, who has now won her last 10 consecutive matches, needs to win the grass-court title to replace Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings next week.

The 23-year-old Australian, seeded second, will meet Czech Barbora Strycova in the last four after the world No 51 defeated compatriot Kristyna Pliskova, sister of world No 3 Karolina, 6-2 6-4.

Petra Martic saved match points in the second set as she rallied from a set and a double break down to defeat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1.

The world No 25 from Croatia will meet Julia Goerges in the semi-finals after the German eighth seed defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-2.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic reached her fifth semi-final of the year as the Swiss proved too strong for 17-year-old French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova at the Mallorca Open.

Bencic will either face top seed and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or France's Caroline Garcia, who won the title in Nottingham last week.

American Sofia Kenin recovered from losing the first set against fourth seed Elise Mertens to defeat the world No 21 1-6 6-1 6-3.

The 20-year-old, who won her maiden tour-level title in Hobart in January, will next meet Anastasija Sevastova after the Latvian eased past Wang Yafan 6-2 6-1.

