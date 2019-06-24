Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Eastbourne with arm injury

0:50 Ashleigh Barty hopes to be ready for Wimbledon after pulling out of Eastbourne Ashleigh Barty hopes to be ready for Wimbledon after pulling out of Eastbourne

New world No 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from Eastbourne with an arm injury.

The 23-year-old, who is the provisional No 1 seed at Wimbledon, is missing the tournament on the south coast as a precaution and is expected to be fit for the third major of the year.

Earlier on Monday, Barty became the first Australian women's No 1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

She won the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Julia Gorges on Sunday following her French Open success.

Barty's first Grand Slam success has helped her replace Japan's Naomi Osaka in the rankings.

She is currently on a 12-match winning streak.