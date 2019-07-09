Who will win the Wimbledon men's singles title?

Novak Djokovic is bidding to close the gap on his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger, with a 16th Grand Slam victory

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have once again underlined their Grand Slam pedigrees at Wimbledon, but which of the four semi-finalists are you backing for the title?

The 'Big Three' all outclassed their quarter-final opponents, with only Federer dropping a set against Kei Nishikori.

Defending champion Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a fifth success at the All England Club against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded 23, in what will be their eleventh meeting and first on grass.

Second seed Federer will face great rival and third seed Nadal in a repeat of their historic 2008 Wimbledon final. This will be their 40th career meeting as they meet again at Wimbledon after an 11-year wait.