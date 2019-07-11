Will Serena Williams or Simona Halep win Wimbledon women's singles title?

Serena Williams is in yet another Grand Slam final

Serena Williams remains in contention to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, but will Simona Halep stop her?

Seven-times champion Williams overpowered unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova to reach her 11th final at the All England Club.

The 37-year-old American will face 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep, who is through to the showpiece for the first time in her career.

Halep, who ended the extraordinary run of 15-year-old American qualifier Cori Gauff in the fourth round, produced a dominant performance to outclass eighth seed Elina Svitolina in Thursday's other semi-final.

Williams leads the head-to-head 9-1 against former world No 1 Halep, but was pushed hard in a three-sets victory at the Australian Open in January.