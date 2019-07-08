Tennis News

Serena Williams fined £7.9k for Wimbledon court damage

Last Updated: 08/07/19 9:58pm

Serena Williams threw a racket at one of the Wimbledon match courts during pre-tournament practice
Serena Williams has been fined £7,992 ($10,000) by the All England Club for damaging a court at Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined over an incident which took place on the weekend before the tournament started.

She is claimed to have thrown her racket during a pre-tournament practice session which damaged one of the grass match courts - rather than one of the Aorangi Park training courts which are shared by all participating players.

Fabio Fognini has also been fined £2,397 ($3,000) for an outburst during his third-round loss.

The world No 10, who was annoyed over his match being moved to Court 14, ranted in Italian during his opponent's medical timeout, saying: "It's fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really.

"Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for £2,397 ($3,000) from the first round and another for £3,996 ($5,000) from the second round both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Australian, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round, was penalised for dissent towards match umpires.

