Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic into WTA Finals semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty moves into the semi-finals with two wins from three round-robin matches

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic joined Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Barty's 6-4 6-2 result secured her last-four place as the winner of the Red Group with the seventh seed and debutant at this competition, Bencic, taking second.

From a strong position, the Australian was disappointed to lose against Kiki Bertens on Tuesday and made no mistake this time around.

The world No 1 surged into a 4-0 lead in the second set and saved all four break points that she faced before securing her victory.

"I felt like I executed really well tonight and I think overall I knew I had to come out here and play aggressively and play to win," said Barty.

"It was a really good match tonight and I'm really excited to have another chance to play here on this beautiful court."

Kiki Bertens walks off the court following her withdrawal

The duel for the second qualifying spot from the Red Group commenced after between Bertens and Belinda Bencic.

Bencic went into the crunch match having lost all three of her previous meetings against her opponent but took the opening set 7-5 in a gusty fashion.

The second set started but quickly Bertens' health appeared to take a significant turn for the worse.

At 1-0 down she called the trainer and doctor onto the court and after receiving treatment and speaking to them, she retired from the match.

Bianca Andreescu struggles on court after sustaining a knee injury

Elsewhere in the competition, Bianca Andreescu was forced to withdraw entirely after failing to recover from a knee injury that she sustained against Karolina Pliskova.

"I had a scan Thursday to check my knee after last night's match, and unfortunately the results show that I need to withdraw," the Canadian said.

"I'm very disappointed to not be able to finish the year on my terms, but I am hopeful I will have more chances to play here in the future."

American Sofia Kenin will take Andreescu's place and will make her debut at the tournament against Svitolina on Friday.

