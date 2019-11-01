Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal through to semi-finals at Paris Masters; Matteo Berrettini earns final spot at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic crushed Stefanos Tsitsipas in 58 minutes

An imperious Novak Djokovic dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas in just under an hour on Friday to book his spot in the last four of the Paris Masters for the sixth time in his career.

The top seed and four-time champion in Paris raced to a 6-1 6-2 victory, three weeks after losing to Tsitsipas in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

Djokovic, who only lost nine points on serve (33 of 42), reached his ninth semi-final of the season.

😃😄 Merci Paris! So happy to be in the semis tomorrow. Idemooo #NoleFam 💪🏼🎾🎾🎾 #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/jrWIgDezl2 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 1, 2019

The 16-time Grand Slam champion, who is chasing a 77th career title, even impressed himself.

"I played one of the best matches of the season. I prepared myself very well for this match. I lost to Stefanos in Shanghai and obviously I went through the videos, understanding what I did well, what I didn't do so well," Djokovic said.

"I served well. I read his serve very well, as well. Put him under pressure constantly."

Grigor Dimitrov has lost his last six meetings against Djokovic

The Serbian No 1 will next play a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov for a place in Sunday's final.

Dimitrov's solid run at the tournament continued when the Bulgarian saw off Chile's Cristian Garin 6-2 7-5.

Djokovic is 8-1 in meetings with Dimitrov, having won the last six matches.

Gael Monfils' hopes of reaching London were ended by an inspired Denis Shapovalov

France's Gael Monfils failed to snatch the remaining spot for the season-ending ATP Finals after he was crushed 6-2 6-2 by Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

It means Italian Matteo Berrettini, who was eliminated in the second round here, earns the spot for the November 10-17 event at the O2 in London.

The eight qualifiers for ATP Finals in London Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Daniil Medvedev Dominic Thiem Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini

Rafael Nadal is guaranteed to finish the year as No 1 if he wins the Paris Masters for the first time

Rafael Nadal proved too good for local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last match of the day, winning 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Victory enabled the Spaniard to reach the semi-finals in Paris for the first time since 2013. It will also be his 11th last-four appearance of the season.

