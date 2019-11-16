ATP Finals: Will Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas win at London's O2 Arena?

Defending champion Alexander Zverev was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals

Dominic Thiem will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Who do you think will finish the season a champion?

The week-long season-ending event will see a first-time winner for the fourth year in a row.

Tsitsipas defeated six-time champion Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semi-final to reach Sunday's showpiece in his first appearance at the event.

He was later joined by Thiem, who knocked out defending champion Alexander Zverev to also reach the final in the Austrian's fourth appearance at the tournament.

Thiem holds a 5-2 head-to-head record against the Greek Tsitsipas, including victory in Beijing earlier this year.

Both players are aiming to become the first champion at the ATP Finals from their respective countries.

Who will end up as the winner?

