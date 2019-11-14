Who will win 2019 ATP Finals at The O2 Arena in London? Vote for your favourite

After Alexander Zverev took home the trophy last year, who will finish on top this time around?

The season-ending ATP Finals is taking centre stage at The O2 Arena once again and we want to know who you believe will finish as the winner in London?

Roger Federer produced a vintage performance to defeat Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals alongside Dominic Thiem from Group Bjorn Borg.

The result ensured Rafael Nadal will end the season as the year-end world No 1 for a fifth time.

Nadal will now aim to progress out of the round-robin stage when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday, with defending champion Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also competing in Group Andre Agassi.

Who will end up as the champion? Cast your vote below...

Check our news, reviews, reports and reaction at every major tournament by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.