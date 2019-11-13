Who will win the 2019 ATP Finals at The O2 Arena in London? Vote for your favourite

After Alexander Zverev took home the trophy last year, who will finish on top this time around?

The ATP Finals is taking to the stage at The O2 Arena and we want to know who you think is going to finish on top in London?

With the quest for the year-end world No 1 spot firmly on and all eight players looking to finish the competition on top, the culmination of the ATP season promises to be intriguing.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini form Group Bjorn Borg.

The current world No 1, Rafael Nadal sits alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year's defending champion Alexander Zverev in Group Andre Agassi.

The question is, which of the eight players will end up on top? Cast your votes below...

