Cameron Norrie starts Great Britain's ATP Cup campaign on winning note

Cameron Norrie fought his way through some ups and downs on court in Sydney

Cameron Norrie has started Great Britain's ATP Cup campaign on a winning note after a 6-2 3-6 6-2 victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.

Norrie's singles clash commenced the team's maiden tie in the competition which sees them meet Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova in the round-robin stage.

Across the course of 10 days, 24 nations are competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The six winners of each group, plus the two best second-placed finishers across the groups, will make-up the final eight.

On court at the Ken Rosewall Arena, Norrie started like a freight train against Kuzmanov and it took him just 44 minutes to secure the first set.

He punished the Bulgarian's 18 unforced errors and played confident tennis, however, the tables turned in the second set when his opponent cleaned up his own output.

Kuzmanov snatched the momentum back as he cut down on his mistakes and Norrie dropped off on serve. The Brit won just 33 per cent on points on his second serve and lost the set 6-3 in a little over half-an-hour.

Tim Henman proved to be a calming influence on his charge

After vital words from advice from team captain Tim Henman, and his fellow team-mates, Norrie refound his confidence at the beginning of the decider.

He broke his opponent early and created a two-game cushion, but Kuzmanov refused to go away quietly.

The Bulgarian's dogged nature saw him overturn Norrie's serve once and then again at 5-1. Norrie showed maturity to recover though, he swung out and ripped through the final game to seal victory with a last break.

"On rankings I was favourite going into the match so there was a little bit more pressure on me," Norrie said during his on-court interview.

"I wanted to get GB up 1-0 and I was fortunate enough to do that."

I just trusted my legs, overcame a little bit of adversity at the start of the second set when I lost a little concentration, and it's unreal to get through it. Cameron Norrie

In the absence of Andy Murray, who has pulled out of the competition and the Australian Open due to injury, GB's top singles spot is taken by Dan Evans and he faces Grigor Dimitrov in the second singles clash.

The tie will then be concluded with a doubles match between Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury and Alexandar Lazarov and Adrian Andreev.

ATP Cup - Friday January 3 - Fixtures & Results Group C - Sydney Group D - Perth Group F - Brisbane Belgium 3-0 Moldova USA 1-2 Norway Greece 0-3 Canada Great Britain 1-0 Bulgaria (Ongoing) Russia vs Italy Germany 0-1 Australia (Ongoing)

Canada secured the first match of the new competition with Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime both winning their singles encounters against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece before combining to win the doubles.

Belgium overcame the last team to qualify for this ATP Cup, Moldova and the USA's clash with Norway went down to a deciding-doubles rubber.

After sharing a set apiece, Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic defeated Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 10-5 in the deciding tie-break.

The Australian won 87 per cent of points on his first serve

Australia's Nick Kyrgios commenced the home team's campaign against Germany with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory in the singles.

Ahead of the tournament, he pledged to donate 200 Australia dollars for every ace that he served to help victims of the bushfires and he put down 20 during his clash with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kyrgios' fellow Australian team-mates are making similar pledges and the ATP Cup are also donating 100 dollars for every ace served to the Australian Red Cross' Bushfire Relief efforts.

