Great Britain take Belgium ATP Cup tie to doubles-decider

Dan Evans delivered to ensure that the tie will go the distance

Dan Evans’ 6-4 6-4 victory over world No 11 David Goffin has taken Great Britain’s ATP Cup tie against Belgium to a deciding doubles fixture.

The British No 1's assured, confident performance helped the team get back on track after Cameron Norrie's earlier loss to Steve Darcis.

Norrie didn't have the means to counter the 34-year-old's experience however Evans flourished against his higher-ranked opponent at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

With the tie now locked at 1-1, it will be up to Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury to try and beat the three-time 2019 ATP Tour titlists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen to secure victory.

Great Britain's doubles pairing will be keen to erase the memories of losing their opening match to Bulgarian duo Grigor Dimitrov and Alexandar Lazarov, despite holding two match points.

Across the course of 10 days, 24 nations are competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The six winners of each group, plus the two best second-placed finishers across the groups, will make up the final eight.

Great Britain's final tie of the round-robin stage will take place on Tuesday against Moldova.

Belgium's team captain gave his side the best possible start to the tie

As was the case in Great Britain's first tie, Norrie opened the team's singles matches and from early on it was clear that his 35-year-old opponent was going to be a real handful.

In just the third game, Darcis created multiple break points and converted the fourth to make people forget that he is playing with ongoing pain and is retiring after the Australian Open.

After consolidating his break, the highly experienced Belgium player confidently made it a double-break to press 5-2 in front and took the opening set at the first time of asking on serve.

ATP Cup - Sunday January 5 - Fixtures & Results Group F - Brisbane Group D - Perth Group C - Sydney Canada 0-3 Australia Italy 2-1 Norway Bulgaria 2-1 Moldova Germany 1-0 Greece (Ongoing) Russia vs USA Belgium 1-0 Great Britain (Ongoing)

With the wind firmly in his sails, Darcis surged 4-0 up in the second set before Norrie started to control the tempo of play more and take the advice of his team bench.

Team Captain Tim Henman was asking his charge for 'controlled aggression' and as his first serve percentage raised, the Brit give his opponent something to think about.

However, Darcis managed Norrie's challenge superbly despite an ill-timed broken string.

His impeccable return of serve, which was a cornerstone of both sets, helped him to remain cool. He held at 4-3 and then had the steel to serve out the clash for an important 6-2 6-4 victory.

Evans produced sublime tennis out on court

Evans arrived on court bursting with energy and instantly made the higher-ranked Goffin know that he was in for a stern test.

The Belgium player struggled with the Brit's variety and tempo and his unforced error count was capitalised upon.

A relaxed Evans, who was enjoying the support of his team-mates and captain in the team box, raced 5-2 up in the opening set.

The world No 11 responded but Evans stuck to his game plan. He used his sliced backhand to great effect and hit every spot that he wanted to in order to take it 6-4.

At the end it was tough, there was no doubt about that and I was nervous as well. But, I'm really proud of my effort and now it's time for the doubles guys to get out there and seal the tie. Dan Evans

Evans broke Goffin's serve at the start of the second set and with every point, his confidence remained sky-high.

The British No 1 continued to disrupt his opponent's rhythm and drew gasps from the crowds with some spectacular forehand lobs and passes.

As a world-leading player does, Goffin rallied and made Evans grind out the victory.

At 5-4 in the 10th game, the British player saw four match points come and go. However, the 29-year-old showed tremendous focus to keep going and get over the line.

A timely ace was followed by another controlled rally and when Goffin pushed the ball wide, Evans roared with delight at securing the essential 6-4 6-4 victory.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.