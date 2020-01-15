Kyle Edmund reaches ASB Classic quarter-finals in Auckland

Kyle Edmund is enjoying a good week in Auckland so far

Kyle Edmund reached the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland with a straight-sets victory over Andreas Seppi.

The Yorkshireman recovered from a break down in the second set against his experienced Italian opponent to win 6-3 7-6 (7-4) and set up a last-eight clash with American John Isner.

Edmund is looking to put a disappointing 2019 season behind him and build on a superb showing for Great Britain in the Davis Cup finals in November, and this represents a positive start.

He had claimed his first win of the season in the previous round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a match that took seven hours to complete due to rain delays.

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2018 and a career high of No 14 in the world rankings that same year.