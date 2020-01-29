Australian Open: Andy Lapthorne, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid make winning starts in wheelchair singles

Alfie Hewett celebrates his win at the Australian Open

As the temperatures soared in Melbourne so did Britain's hopes of returning from Australia with silverware in the wheelchair tennis singles.

In what could arguably be considered one of GB's strongest starts to a campaign at the Australian Open in recent years, Andy Lapthorne, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid all notched up victories against tough opponents in their opening matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his quarter-final, Reid said, "I think the set-up back home at the minute is really positive with the integration of the Tennis Foundation and the LTA.

"There's a really good vibe around the camp just now with the staff and the players all combining well to reach goals so I think players have probably taken that positivity onto court and that's obviously going to help the tennis and help the results."

Lapthorne leads the way

New world No 1 Lapthorne couldn't have had a more perfect start to his quad division campaign as he won 6-3 7-6 (8-6) against USA's David Wagner, putting an end to two years of hurt in opening round robin matches at Melbourne Park.

"With being No 1 in the world for the first time I didn't want to start that off with a loss so it was more battling myself and my own demons than anything else," Lapthorne told Sky Sports.

Andy Lapthorne was victorious in his opening match

"I did well to get through the first set so strongly and then it became a battle in the second - my return wasn't there, I just had to keep trying to hold my serve - luckily I managed to tough it out and show why I am where I am right now."

Although he has a strong record against world No 3 Wagner since his return from injury last year, Lapthorne was sure not to underestimate the challenge.

"He's the toughest player I play every time," he said. "It's nice to have a few wins over him now, especially at the big tournaments, but he's definitely someone you can't rest on having a win over - I know that he's going to come back stronger and make it tougher next time I play him."

Hewett's breakthrough

Hewett has had so much success in the sport in such a short space of time that it's easy to forget that going into this year's Australian Open he had yet to win a singles match at the first Slam of the season.

But a new decade has brought a new approach to the tournament from Hewett and with it his first singles win - a 6-3 6-4 victory over France's Stephane Houdet.

"I felt prepared today and also feel like I've come into this tournament in form," he told Sky Sports. "I just felt confident going into this match and it showed on court.

"Obviously to find out just before the match that I was playing on Margaret Court instead of court seven was quite a big thing but I dealt with it well and once I relaxed into the match all was good."

Unfazed by the move to a showcourt, Hewett went on to dominate the match, and apart from a slight loss in focus when he was 3-1 up in the second, it felt like he was very much in control from start to finish.

Reid back to his best

Another Brit who had the match on his racket was world No 7 Reid, knocking out the defending champion in the men's open division, Gustavo Fernandez, in a three-set thriller 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-2.

Creative, varied and with plenty of inspired shots at the net, it was trademark Reid out in full force and a performance that hinted that he is back to playing the sort of tennis he did in 2016, when he claimed his first Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, won Paralympic gold in Rio and ended top of the rankings.

"I was using my slice well, a big weapon of mine which sometimes I don't rely on enough," he said. "I was mixing it up and that's exactly what he doesn't like and that's what I'm good at.

"I just tried to play with confidence and without fear of what my opponent was going to do and so the aim is now to try and repeat that tomorrow when I'm up against Jo [Gerard]."

