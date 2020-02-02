Novak Djokovic has underlined his status as master of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic made more history in Melbourne by claiming his eighth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic is the wizard of the Australian Open after winning a record eighth title in Melbourne against Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

Djokovic continued the old guard's Grand Slam dominance by winning an eighth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam overall.

We look back at his remarkable record in Australia starting with his very first Grand Slam in 2008...

2008 - Maiden Slam

The 20-year-old from Belgrade was brilliant as well as ruthlessly efficient as he firstly ended home favourite Lleyton Hewitt's dreams in the fourth round before cruising past David Ferrer in the last eight.

He then crushed then world No 1 and 12-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in straight sets to set up a meeting against big-hitting Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Djokovic beat Tsonga to secure his first major title in 2008

In the final, Tsonga, 22, came out swinging and slam-dunking with a Francophile Rod Laver Arena firmly on his side.

Despite taking the opening set, Djokovic showed a steely determination to fight back and seal a 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory to become the first Serb to win a Grand Slam singles title and end a run of 11 straight majors won by Federer or Nadal.

2011 - Simply irrepressible

Djokovic holds the winner's trophy after beating Murray in 2011

Djokovic bombarded a downcast defending champion Federer with a hugely-impressive display to reach a second Australian Open final where his good friend Andy Murray was waiting for him, having reached his third major final.

It was to be another defeat for the Scot though as the irrepressible Djokovic ran riot. He was outstandingly consistent, breaking Murray seven times out of 18 opportunities as he rallied to an impressive 6-4 6-2 6-3 success.

"It has been a tough period for our people in Serbia. We are trying every single day to present our country in the best possible way, so this is for my country Serbia," said Djokovic.

All-time Grand Slam men's singles titles 20 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 19 Rafael Nadal (Spain) 17 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 14 Pete Sampras (United States) 12 Roy Emerson (Australia) 11 Bjorn Borg (Sweden), Rod Laver (Australia) 10 Bill Tilden (United States) 8 Andre Agassi (United States), Jimmy Connors (United States), Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia), Fred Perry (Great Britain), Ken Rosewall (Australia) 7 Henri Cochet (France), Rene Lacoste (France), William Larned (United States), John McEnroe (United States), John Newcombe (Australia), Willie Renshaw (Great Britain), Dick Sears (United States), Mats Wilander (Sweden) 6 Boris Becker (West Germany/Germany), Don Budge (United States), Jack Crawford (Australia), Laurie Doherty (Great Britain), Stefan Edberg (Sweden), Tony Wilding (New Zealand) 5 Frank Sedgman (Australia), Tony Trabert (United States)

2012 - Battle of endurance

Djokovic and Nadal played out a classic in Melbourne

The Serb returned a year later where he won a battle of endurance against Rafael Nadal in one of the most brutal Grand Slam finals in history.

In a match lasting five hours and 53 minutes, it was certainly a sweat-drenched marathon. After less than 48 hours rest following an epic four hours and 50-minute semi-final win against Andy Murray, Djokovic was ready for more of the same.

The Serb ripped off his shirt after beating Nadal in the final

The courage and the commitment shown by both men was quite remarkable in a five-set classic, which Djokovic won 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5.

A 32-shot rally late in the final set summed up an awe-inspiring contest that ended at 1.37am on a muggy Monday morning in Melbourne.

2013 - Hat-trick of titles

Djokovic kisses the trophy after victory in 2013

Djokovic became the first man to win three consecutive Australian Open titles in the Open era after beating Murray 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-2.

The first two sets alone took two hours and 13 minutes before blisters took their toll on the Scot's movement around the court and Djokovic took control, winning eight out of the next nine games to move ahead and then the Briton's serve unravelled.

After being presented with the trophy by one of only two other men to have won three titles in Melbourne - Andre Agassi - six-time major winner Djokovic said: "What a joy, it's an incredible feeling winning this trophy once more, it's my favourite Grand Slam, my most successful Grand Slam, I love this court."

2015 - Murray dominance

Djokovic beat Murray again in Melbourne

Stan Wawrinka ended the three-year reign of Djokovic in 2014, but he walked away with his fifth title on Rod Laver Arena a year later in a contest with Murray that was terrifically enthralling. The result was just the beginning of a truly phenomenal year for the elasticated Serb, who continued his dominance over the Brit.

Djokovic exuded his remarkable powers of recovery when looking to be a spent force physically at the start of the third set. He somehow recovered to win 36 of the last 49 points (12 of the last 13 games) as Murray capitulated to lose 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-0.

2016 - Imperious again

Djokovic beat Murray to claim his 11th Grand Slam title in 2016

The world No 1 again began the season in perfect fashion as he condemned Murray to a fifth defeat in a Melbourne final.

Djokovic was imperious as he claimed the opening set in just 30 minutes and despite a much-improved showing from Murray in the second and third sets, it was Djokovic who claimed a record-equalling sixth triumph Down Under with a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) victory - drawing him level with Roy Emerson.

Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup

The Aussie legend was not in attendance but Djokovic was quick to pay tribute to Emerson as well as the watching legends: "I'm extremely honoured to be mentioned alongside the legends of our sport like Mr Rod Laver," he said.

"It's also a great honour to equal the record to one of the greatest players to have ever played this game [Roy Emerson]."

2019 - Record-breaking performance

Pre-match predictions had suggested there might be a repeat of the 2012 showpiece encounter between Djokovic and Nadal, after both players reached the final in devastating fashion. Djokovic had other ideas.

Djokovic is two short of Nadal for Grand Slam titles after his 2019 triumph

In the pair's 53rd meeting, Djokovic secured his first straight-sets victory over his great rival in a Slam final as he took the Spaniard apart to win 6-3 6-2 6-3 in two hours and four minutes - to become the first man to win three consecutive majors on three separate occasions.

Djokovic hailed his performance as one to go into the memory book. "It's one of the best, if not the best, matches I've played in a Grand Slam final," he said.

2020 - Just Great

Dominic Thiem banged hard but was unable to knock down the door as Djokovic battled back from two sets down to claim a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

The Serb defeated Dominic Thiem in five sets to seal his 17th Grand Slam crown

For much of this contest it appeared Thiem, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, would be the first of the younger generation to claim a Slam title.

The 26-year-old Austrian led by two sets to one against an out-of-sorts Djokovic only for the Serb to fight back and seal an historic win.

Check our news, reviews, reports and reaction at the 2020 Australian Open by following us at www.skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.