Kyle Edmund and Cameron continue a winning week for British players in New York

Kyle Edmund began his quest for the New York Open title with victory over Yasutaka Uchiyama

Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie kicked off their New York Open with victories on Tuesday to advance to the last 16.

British No 3 Edmund was too strong for Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama, while Norrie claimed the final win of the day to beat American wild card Brian Chi to move on.

Both players are seeded for the tournament, and in opposite halves of the draw cannot face each other until the final, should they make it, but after indifferent starts to the season both will be relieved to be off to winning starts.

Edmund put a miserable 2019 behind him with a pair of victories in New Zealand earlier this year, but after a first-round exit at the Australian Open headed for New York seeking a return to winning ways.

World No 62 Kyle Edmund had to save a couple of break-points before eventually claiming the first set and when he landed an early break in the second set he looked set to cruise through.

But Uchiyama, ranked just inside the world's top 100, fought back to break back and had a chance for another break that would have seen him serve for the set.

But eighth seed Edmund held firm and closed out a 7-5 6-4 victory to advance to the last 16 where he will face Germany's Domini Koepfer.

Cameron Norrie is also through to the last 16 in the US

In the top half, Norrie, seeded seventh, was also a straight-sets winner, coming through 7-5 6-3 in relatively straightforward fashion against Shi to set up a meeting with Taiwan's Jason Jung who shocked two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.

In a busy week for British tennis number ones Dan Evans and Jo Konta are both in action on Wednesday.

Evans, fresh from a first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber, faces world No 17 Karan Khachanov in Rotterdam while Konta takes on Oceane Dodin in St Petersburg.

Konta opted against Fed Cup duty last week as Great Britain were beaten by Slovakia in their quest for a place in the new-look finals.

She returned to the court on Tuesday when she teamed up with Caroline Garcia to win in the first round of the doubles and she will now seek a first singles success of 2020 having lost in the first round at the Australian Open and her curtain-raiser in Brisbane.

