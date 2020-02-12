Dan Evans reaches Rotterdam Open quarter-finals

Dan Evans spent two hours and eight minutes on court

Dan Evans booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open after a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov.

The British No 1 battled back from a set down to defeat the world No 17 and will face either the defending champion Gael Monfils or fellow Frenchman Giles Simon in the last eight.

Khachanov was the better player in the opening set but Evans stepped up his game in the second, moving his opponent about with slices and angled shots to level things up after getting an early break.

Evans flashed a forehand and then a backhand down the line to take a 2-1 lead in the decider, an advantage the 29-year-old quickly turned into a 4-1 lead.

Khachanov angrily smashed spare balls into the indoor roof after losing his serve and Evans sealed the win on his serve in the 10th game.

Pablo Carreno Busta is the only other player to have booked a quarter-final place so far. He secured it the hard way after a lengthy encounter with fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

The two men spent two hours and 28 minutes on court before Carreno Busta came out on top in the final set tie-break and won 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-4).

Elsewhere in the draw, Vasek Pospisil sent home top seed Daniil Medvedev after a straight-sets 6-4 6-3 victory. The Canadian impressed on serve, winning 81 per cent of first-serve points, and spent just 67 minutes on court.

"It doesn't happen every day that you can beat a player of Daniil's calibre," Pospisil said on the ATP Tour website.

"You always believe in yourself and you know you can do it, especially if you have done it in the past, which I have.

"I came in with a pretty precise game plan. I knew exactly what I wanted to do, but execution is another thing. I was also the big underdog, so I was a bit relaxed and confident which is a good combo to have when you are going into a match."

