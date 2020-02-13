Kyle Edmund into New York Open quarter-final but Cameron Norrie beaten

Kyle Edmund is into a second quarter-final of the year, having recorded a straight-sets win over Dominik Koepfer

Kyle Edmund beat Germany's Dominik Koepfer to reach the quarter-finals of the New York Open, but there was a defeat for Cameron Norrie.

British number three Edmund is battling to regain his best form after an injury-plagued 2019 and a slow start to this year which included a first-round defeat at the Australian Open last month.

However, the eighth seed kicked off the day's play in New York with a 6-2 6-4 win over his lower-ranked opponent to reach the last eight and record back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

Edmund was a quarter-finalist in Auckland before his disappointment in Melbourne where he was beaten by Dusan Lajovic, and he will hope to go one better when he faces Kwon Soon-woo for a place in the semi-finals.

Soon-woo shocked Milos Raonic and the world no 84 from Korea is into his second ATP individual quarter-final, but first at 500 level, while Edmund is chasing a second career individual title.

British number two Norrie followed Edmund onto the indoor court at the National Coliseum in Uniondale to face Taiwan's Jason Jung but could not back up his own first-round victory.

Having beaten American Brian Shi on Wednesday, the seventh seed struggled against Jung's serve, forcing just a single break point throughout their second-round tie and eventually bowing out 6-4 6-4.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.