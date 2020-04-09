Jamie Murray speaks with Queen’s ticket-holders

Jamie Murray catches up with huge tennis fan, John

Jamie Murray has been getting in touch with Queen's ticket-holders following the news that the tournament would be cancelled this year.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have managed to capture a video of Jamie chatting on the phone to long-time Queen's ticket holder and local Londoner, John.

John talks about memories from the event, a legendary Davis Cup match against France and his thoughts on what will happen when the tour resumes...

