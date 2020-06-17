How is coronavirus affecting tennis?

Novak Djokovic was not able to defend his Wimbledon title this summer due to the postponement of the tournament

We look at the key questions surrounding tennis and the shutdown.

What's definitely been cancelled?

The Monte Carlo Masters

There will be no professional tennis played before July 31 after the ATP and WTA Tours following announcements by the ATP and WTA.

That removes a host of events from the calendar, with Wimbledon the biggest confirmed. The 2020 tournament at the All England Club is the first to be pulled since wartime and takes with it the whole grass-court season.

The Miami Open and Madrid Open, which are both joint ATP and WTA events, had earlier come to the same conclusion, while there will be no men's Masters tournament in Monte Carlo or Rogers Cup in Canada, despite being scheduled for after the resumption date.

Events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel are all cancelled while Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala will not host tournaments on the WTA Tour.

Which events have been postponed and until when?

Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros

French Open organisers unexpectedly announced in March that they were moving the tournament from May/June to September, a week after the scheduled end of the US Open.

The decision was taken unilaterally, causing much disquiet in the sport, and it remains to be seen whether it will actually happen. Organisers of the big joint events in Indian Wells and Rome have both said they hope to rearrange while the intention is for the Fed Cup finals still to be held.

Is anything likely to remain on in 2020?

Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows

As well as the revised Roland-Garros, The US Open will go ahead at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre between August 31 and September 13, with organisers saying it will be played behind closed doors.

The next battle will be to get the top starts to the tournament as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are two who have expressed doubts about competing.

The tours would need to decide whether to hold the ATP and WTA Finals if only a few tournaments are played. This year marks the end of the ATP Finals' stay at London's O2 Arena.

The Davis Cup Finals is the last major event scheduled this season from November 23-29.

Will there be any tennis at all before July?

Andy Murray will be taking part in 'Schroders Battle of the Brits'

While the main two tours are suspended until August 1 there are pop-up tournaments being played around the world as professional players begin to compete again.

'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28 with Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans taking part.

The LTA has also announced four three-day British Tour events will take place behind closed doors over consecutive weekends from July 3-26 at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. Each of these events is open to 32 players - 16 men and 16 women.

All tournaments are being played behind closed doors and with strict social distancing and safety measures in place.

Where does the sport go from here?

The US Open is the next tennis Grand Slam scheduled to return

Tennis is in a better position than many other sports given its schedule. Events that cannot be held this year will simply begin planning for 2021. The rankings have been frozen and will not begin updating until the season resumes.

However, the nature of the sport - with large amounts of people moving from one city to another each week and doubts about travel restrictions - must mean that the professional game will be one of the last to restart.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android