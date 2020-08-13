Novak Djokovic says he will play at the US Open

Novak Djokovic has announced he will play at the US Open, which starts on August 31.

The world No 1 said in a statement: "I'm happy to confirm that I'll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year.

"It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited."

Djokovic revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago after competing in the Adria Tour which he helped to put together.

In a statement he apologised and admitted he was wrong to organise the Adria Tour events in Serbia and Croatia after becoming one of four players to test positive for coronavirus.

The news confirming Djokovic's involvement at Flushing Meadows comes as a surprise after he said in June competing at the US Open would be "impossible" due to "extreme" coronavirus protocols.

Nadal said "the circumstances forced me to take the decision" after he opted not to defend his US Open title

The decision comes after a host of top players, including defending champion Rafael Nadal and women's No 1 Ashleigh Barty decided to skip the event in New York due to fears over coronavirus.

Former winner Stan Wawrinka has also pulled out with Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens deciding last week they would not take part in New York because of the risks.

However, Serena Williams has said she remains committed to playing at the tournament.

