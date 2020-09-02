US Open: Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova into third round

Former champion Angelique Kerber opened the order of play on Wednesday

Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova are safely through to the US Open third round, however 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova is out.

Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion who is playing in her 50th Grand Slam, opened play inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday in a positive fashion.

She took took an hour and 40 minutes to secure her 6-3 7-6 (8-6) result against her compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam and will face either Ann Li or the 13th seed, Alison Riske, in the next round.

The sixth seed Kvitova played two contrasting sets in order to prevail over Kateryna Kozlova in her second-round match.

The first, which she won 7-3 in the tie-break, saw her hit 20 unforced errors and seven double faults. In the second, she cleaned up her game completely and made just two unforced errors and no double faults.

Kvitova will now play the winner of the encounter between Kirsten Flipkens and Jessica Pegula.

Another day at the office.



Petra Kvitova reaches her 🔟th Round 3 at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HysXVetyV4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

One of the most impressive performances of the day was delivered by Varvara Gracheva, the world No 102. She faced the 30th seed, Kristina Mladenovic, and found herself in a spot of bother at 6-1 5-1 down.

After weathering four match points, Gracheva found something special in the second match of her first Grand Slam. Miraculously, she turned the match around and won 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 after two hours and 13 minutes.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich was another to put out a seeded player as she took just 65 minutes to record a 6-1 6-2 result against the 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova's 21 unforced errors contrasted with Sasnovich's 10 and she won just 21 per cent of points on her second serve.

Sasnovich will look to replicate her work in the third round when she faces another seeded player, Yulia Putintseva, who put out Vera Lapko in straight sets on Court 7.

