US Open: Maria Sakkari flies past Amanda Anisimova to reach fourth round

The 15th seed could meet Serena Williams in the fourth round

Maria Sakkari has reached the fourth round at her second consecutive Grand Slam after a comprehensive victory over Amanda Anisimova.

The 15th seed, who beat Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open last week, needed just 55 minutes to eliminate her opponent 6-3 6-1 inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished the match with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. In contrast, Sakkari made only eight unforced errors in total.

Sakkari entered 2020 with a nil from seven record in third-round matches at major championships. However, she finally broke that record at the Australian Open in January.

Sakkari is the first Greek woman in the second week at the US Open for 16 years, Eleni Daniilidou was the last back in 2004.

Her triumph means she could meet Williams again, if the 23-time Grand Slam champion beats Sloane Stephens in their third-round match which takes place later on Saturday.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.