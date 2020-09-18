Novak Djokovic into quarter-finals of Italian Open after beating Filip Krajinovic

The world No 1 pushed through a tough first set against his countryman

Novak Djokovic has progressed into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open for the 14th succesive year, after victory over Filip Krajinovic.

The world No 1 saved five of the six break points against him and edged a first-set tie-break, before he put his foot on the gas in the second set.

The 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 result means that he continues to have lost just one match this year - his default at the US Open.

"It was definitely one of the longest sets [first set] I think I have ever played," Djokovic said. "Never easy, I think, emotionally to play against someone that is one of my best friends for many years.

"I knew he's in great form and, obviously, my second match on clay, I still haven't started this match the way I really wanted to. I made a lot of unforced errors, but also credit to him for being aggressive and pushing me to the limit."

In the last eight, Djokovic will face German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, who ended the brilliant run of 18-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-4 6-0 victory.

Musetti came through qualifying and beat Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in his first two main-draw matches but ran out of steam here.

The world No 2 will next face Diego Schwartzman next

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal remains on course for a 10th title in Rome after a 6-1 6-3 victory over Dusan Lajovic.

After losing just two games against Pablo Carreno Busta, Nadal was dominant again apart from a blip in the second set when Lajovic recovered from 4-0 to 4-3.

Nadal has set-up a meeting with the eighth seed Diego Schwartzman, and he goes into it holding a 9-0 record over his opponent.

Elsewhere in the draw, Grigor Dimitrov highlighted his staying power and determination with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 result against Jannik Sinner.

The 15th seed and the Italian teenager spent two hours and 25 minutes on court and Dimitrov was eventually able to capitalise on Sinner's 65 unforced errors.

He will face Denis Shapovalov next, a man also spent a long time on court in the round of 16. His 6-7 (7-5) 6-1 6-4 duel with Ugo Humbert lasted two hours and 51 minutes on Pietrangeli.

Spectators allowed for final two days

The early stages of the competition have been played behind closed doors

It has also been announced that up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed to enjoy the final two days of the competition as Italy begins to open up sporting stadia to fans.

"At last, starting from the semi-finals and finals of the [Italian Open], a thousand spectators will be able to attend all the sports competitions that will be held in the open air and which scrupulously respect the rules on spacing, masks and seat reservations," Vincenzo Spadafora, the Italian sports minister, said.

The semi-finals of the men's and women's tournaments will be on Sunday, with the respective finals on Monday.

