British tennis players are set to wear heart rate monitors during competitive matches

Katie Boulter believes the heart rate monitor will add value to her performances

The LTA's application for Firstbeat heart rate monitors to be used across ITF competitions has been granted, meaning British players can now wear the monitors during competitive matches.

In a first for global tennis, the monitors will allow players and their coaching teams to work with the LTA Performance team to analyse a vast new range of data relating to internal and external load, physiological response to matches, and ability to recover.

The successful application continues the LTA's drive to move the sport forward through innovation, and forms part of a wider LTA strategy to use advanced athlete monitoring technology to support elite players both when training at home and when competing on tour.

Firstbeat Sports is a single-platform athlete-monitoring solution that provides data on training load, intensity, fitness, performance readiness, stress, and recovery.

Andy Murray wears a heart rate monitor at the 2016 Australian Open

In addition, earlier this year the LTA became the first tennis national governing body or facility world-wide to install the indoor Catapult 'Clear Sky' monitoring system at its national training centre.

Designed to give detailed information on aspects of a player's movement and physicality, Catapult was used by players across the summer series of behind closed doors events the NTC including the Battle of the Brits tournaments, British Tour and Progress Tour Women's Championships.

Boulter hopes to wear the monitor when she starts competing on the WTA Tour next year

Katie Boulter, who is supported by the LTA Pro Scholarship Programme, said: "My team and I work closely with the LTA Performance team and the range of technology I'm able to use through them - both at the NTC and now on tour - is really helpful in terms of learning more about the impact of training and matches on my body. This will be even more valuable when I get back on tour next year."

