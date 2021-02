Australian Open: Order of Play for Saturday with Naomi Osaka facing Jennifer Brady

The Rod Laver Arena will see spectators in attendance throughout the Australian Open

Order of Play for day 13 at the Australian Open with Jennifer Brady taking on Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final.

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

19:30: (22) Jennifer Brady (USA) v (3) Naomi Osaka (Jpn), Sam Stosur (Aus) & Matthew Ebden (Aus) v (6) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Rajeev Ram (USA)

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android