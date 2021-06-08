Court Philippe Chatrier will see more spectators watching the action at this year's French Open

Order of Play for Day 12 of the French Open at Roland Garros with Britain's Joe Salisbury starting the day in the mixed doubles final, before the two women's semi-finals.

(All times local, +1 hour from BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

12:00: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Elena Vesnina (Rus) & Aslan Karatsev (Rus), (31) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Tamara Zidansek (Slo), Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v (17) Maria Sakkari (Gre)

Court Simonne Mathieu

12:00: Pablo Andujar (Spa) & Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v (11) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Andrey Golubev (Kaz), (6) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v (2) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col)

