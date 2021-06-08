French Open: Order of Play
Joe Salisbury and his partner Desirae Krawczyk start the day in the mixed doubles final; the two women's semi-finals will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier from 3pm in the afternoon
Last Updated: 10/06/21 8:30am
Order of Play for Day 12 of the French Open at Roland Garros with Britain's Joe Salisbury starting the day in the mixed doubles final, before the two women's semi-finals.
(All times local, +1 hour from BST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
12:00: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Elena Vesnina (Rus) & Aslan Karatsev (Rus), (31) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Tamara Zidansek (Slo), Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v (17) Maria Sakkari (Gre)
Court Simonne Mathieu
12:00: Pablo Andujar (Spa) & Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v (11) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Andrey Golubev (Kaz), (6) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v (2) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col)
