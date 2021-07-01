Andy Murray backing England to win Euro 2020 after Germany win at Wembley with favourable route to final

Andy Murray has been keeping a keen eye on England's progress as he participates at Wimbledon

Andy Murray hopes England can win Euro 2020 and says they have a "pretty decent chance" after beating Germany in the last 16.

Murray has been keeping a keen eye on England's progress through the tournament as they shared a group with Scotland - and went to Wembley when the two sides played out a stalemate last month.

Murray, who plays Denis Shapovalov in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, was able to catch Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's second-half goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany between practice sessions.

England now play Ukraine in the quarter-final on Saturday in Rome ahead of a potential semi-final against Denmark or Czech Republic back at Wembley.

0:20 'What was the score?' - After his Wimbledon match went on until almost 10pm, Andy Murray was surprised to find out the result of France's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Switzerland... 'What was the score?' - After his Wimbledon match went on until almost 10pm, Andy Murray was surprised to find out the result of France's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Switzerland...

The Scot had joked in 2006 that he would "support whoever England were playing against", but he is now fully behind Gareth Southgate's side and is expecting big things with a favourable route to the final.

"I got to see a little bit of Tuesday's match, but not much, because I was actually practising during the first half," said Murray.

"I actually went along to the Scotland-England match at Wembley, which was brilliant, great fun. Went with one Scottish friend tennis player and two English friends and had a great night, so enjoyed that.

"I think England have got a pretty decent chance, it seems like, of winning. Ukraine is a solid draw, I think, and then if they can get back to Wembley for the semi-finals, I think that's against Denmark or Czech, they'd be favourites there.

"Yeah, it's a great opportunity for England to win a major competition for the first time in a while. Hopefully they can do it."