Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal set to renew rivalry in Acapulco semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will meet again for the first time since their Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will renew rivalry in Acapulco semi-finals, with Britain's Cameron Norrie facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other.

Medvedev took to the court just hours after Novak Djokovic's quarter-final loss in Dubai meant that he will become the new world No 1 Monday.

He converted six break points and produced 12 aces during a 6-2 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka, which lasted just 70 minutes.

"It's not easy, actually, to play a match when you get this [news] during the day," Medvedev said during his on-court interview, when asked about becoming world No 1.

"So then when I was receiving all the messages, well I understood that, yeah okay, it's going to happen."

After quickly working his way through the first set, during which he converted all three break-point chances and won 80 per cent of his first-serve points, Medvedev was forced to rally back in the second set from 3-1 down.

Medvedev has now set up a rematch against the man he lost an epic Australian Open final to, Nadal.

Nadal overcame the world No 39 Tommy Paul 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to extend his winning streak to 13 matches at the start of 2022 - the best start he's made to a new season during his career.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play against Daniil," Nadal noted. "I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance, and that's what I'm going to try. I have to play my game."

Cameron Norrie celebrating his quarter-final triumph

The other semi-final will be contested between Britain's Norrie and the world No 4 Tsitsipas.

Norrie lifted his third ATP title at the Delray Beach Open recently and in Acapulco, lost just one game during a 6-1 6-0 victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk had gone into the contest having received a bye, following Alexander Zverev's behaviour which saw him removed from the event

Following a loss alongside his doubled partner Marcelo Melo, Zverev struck the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani four times, narrowly missing his leg on one occasion, and was also heard shouting expletives towards the official.

He has now has been fined $40,000 dollars, forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money and lost all of his rankings points from the event.

The ATP will conduct further review of Zverev's actions in Mexico and German could yet face further sanctions.

Tsitsipas, who was runner-up in Acapulco last year, will be Norrie's semi-final opponent following his 6-3 6-4 victory over American Marcos Giron and the Greek athlete has not dropped a set this week.