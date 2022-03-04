Heather Watson knocked out of Monterrey Open; Ash Barty withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Open

Heather Watson crashed out of the Monterrey Open

Heather Watson was knocked out of the Monterrey Open on Thursday as she suffered a straight-sets defeat to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the round of 16 in Mexico.

The Brit was beaten 6-4, 7-6(2) to the Spaniard having opened her campaign with a 6-3 2-6 7-6(4) victory over Jule Niemeier.

Watson was also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the doubles after she and Egyptian partner Mayar Sherif lost 6-4 2-6 6-10 to American duo Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina overcame Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-2 in two hours and 24 minutes having reeled off the final six games after finding herself 2-0 down in the third and deciding set.

Heather Watson lost out 6-4, 7-6(2) to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the Monterrey Open#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bPh8U2f9EE — LTA (@the_LTA) March 4, 2022

The 2020 Monterrey champion noted how the presence of a Ukrainian flag in the crowd drove her on as her home country continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

"It was an extremely tough match today," Svitolina said in her post-match interview. "I think Viktoriya played a really good match, and I had to really fight back in the third set to bring back my best game and try to come back in the match.

"In the end, I managed to win six games in a row, so it's a good effort for me. It was an extremely tough first set, second set didn't go my way, and then the third set I was 0-2 down. I was not playing my best, but I was fighting, until the very end.

"And you know, the Ukrainian flag really helped me today to fight. I was really fighting until the end, and I found my game in the end."

Maria Bouzkova meanwhile beat Petra Martic 6-4 6-2, and Qiang Wang saw off Watson's doubles partner Sherif 6-0 6-7 (2-7) 6-3.

Barty pulls out of Indian Wells and Miami

Ash Barty won the Australian Open

World No 1 and recently-crowned Australian Open champion Ash Barty has confirmed she has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments as she continues to recover on the back of victory in Melbourne.

Barty, the first Australian women to win a singles title at the Australian Open in 44 years, hopes to be ready to feature for her nation against Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup on April 15.

"Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," she said.

"I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.

"My aim is to represent my country at the upcoming Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup event in April.

"After missing the BJK Cup last year I can't wait to wear the green and gold again."

Barty's fellow Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins has also pulled out of Indiana Wells due to injury.