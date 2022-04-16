Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu's loses after blister issues; Harriet Dart keeps tie alive

Emma Raducanu struggled from early on in the contest

Emma Raducanu suffered significant blister issues on her right foot, which led to a 6-1 6-1 loss against Marketa Vondrousova in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Czech Republic.

The defeat meant Great Britain went 2-1 down in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier, before Harriet Dart endured a gruelling rubber against 16-year-old debutant Linda Fruhvirtova.

The British No 2 eventually won the two-hour contest 6-0 5-7 6-2 to send the overall tie to a doubles decider.

A relieved Dart said: "I definitely think I gave my team a little bit of a heart attack. It's natural that I was a bit nervous to try and close it out. I was happy that I was able to reset after the second set.

"I'm really proud of myself to get through. Linda is a great player and I knew it was going to be a really good match. She fought really hard and I am just really pleased."

Captain Anne Keothavong named Dart in her doubles line-up along with Katie Swan, while the Czechs went with Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova.

Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier ties are best-of-five matches and the winner will take a place in November's finals.

Czech Republic vs Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier Vondrousova bt Dart 6-1 6-0 Raducanu bt Martincova 7-5 7-5 Vondrousova bt Raducanu 6-1 6-1 Dart bt Fruhvirtova 6-0 5-7 6-2 Dart & Swan vs Vondrousova & Muchova

Blister issues for Raducanu

Raducanu made her debut in the competition on Friday and was victorious in her first professional match on clay as she beat Tereza Martincova 7-5 7-5, but Saturday's contest was a different story for the 19-year-old.

In extremely cold conditions, Raducanu struggled from early on and lost the first set in just 26 minutes. The medical timeout between sets to receive treatment on her right foot did little to ease her issues.

The British No 1 was barely able to move for several balls in the second set, wincing and limping between points.

Vondrousova, who is ranked 32 but has the potential to go a lot higher, showed her love for clay-court tennis and prowess throughout the contest.

She secured the first set after only 25 minutes and throughout used a lethal combination of power and precise drop-shots to give Raducanu no way back, given her physical issues.

Raducanu speaks with Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong

Raducanu said of the blister: "It kind of showed up after yesterday's match. We've been managing it but as you saw I couldn't really move or load either way and now it's just about trying to get it better as soon as possible.

"It completely stopped me from moving. It's tough not to be even able to chase the ball. Even if a ball came around me, I was struggling to get my feet out of the way.

"It was compromising every shot I had to play. It's very disappointing when you're out there playing a rubber for your country and you feel completely redundant."

It is the latest in a series of physical issues for Raducanu and she admitted her frustration, saying: "This has happened quite a few times now and we need to nip it in the bud.

"Of course it's frustrating but in some sort of twisted way, it gives me a sense of confidence and relief that I don't think it's my tennis that's the issue. I think my tennis level is pretty good it's just about being able to repeat it or maintain it and not be hampered by any sort of physical issues."

Keothavong: Team scarred by Raducanu toes

Keothavong encourages Dart during her singles rubber against Fruhvirtova

During the draw ceremony for this tie in Prague, Keothavong and Raducanu provided insights into the physical effects a clay court can have on an athlete.

Raducanu, who is at the start of the first clay-court swing of her professional career, has acutely felt the surface's impact.

"I have no toenails," the British No 1 said. "Just my foot, my shoes, they've just been sliding around a lot. I had a small niggle in Miami, but now I have no physical thing."

Keothavong then joked: "We're all a little scarred by Emma's toes."

Before her loss to Vondrousova, Raducanu had spoken positively about her prospects on the surface.

The teenager said: "I genuinely believe that clay could be one of my strongest surfaces because of the moving aspect. I do like moving.

"I feel like I have a lot more potential physically. And I do enjoy sliding. After spending more time on this surface, I'm sure I'll time it better and learn more about the surface."

